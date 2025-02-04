Los Angeles County Moves to Create Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Feb. 4 approved a motion authored by Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to move forward with a feasibility study for the establishment of a countywide human trafficking prevention coordinating body in order to advance Los Angeles County’s efforts to reimagine its approach in addressing human trafficking.

Human trafficking continues to be an ongoing local, national, and worldwide issue, impacting people from various ethnicities, age groups, immigration statuses, gender identities, and sexual orientations. Here in Los Angeles County, cities like Monterey Park and its communities have become a centralized location for vulnerable immigrants, who often do not have English proficiency, financial stability, or legal immigration status.

In 2017, at the direction of Chair Pro Tem Solis, a sex trafficking symposium in the City of Pomona brought together county and community agencies to discuss victim services and ongoing community and law enforcement efforts to prevent human trafficking. In 2023, the Board adopted a motion, “Reimagining LA County’s Approach to Human Trafficking”, which directed the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA through its Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA and Office of Labor Equity or OLE, and in consultation with other departments, to report back on the state of affairs on human trafficking in the county. This report back, received in 2024, recommended a feasibility study on the establishment of a countywide coordinating body for preventing human trafficking, and establishing a collaborative and systemic human trafficking data collection.

“Human trafficking is a crisis that demands a bold, coordinated response. Survivors deserve a system that prioritizes their safety, dignity, and access to support,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “By establishing a dedicated coordinating body and a thoughtful data-sharing system, LA County is taking a critical step toward a survivor-centered approach that ensures resources reach those who need them most. We must continue working together to prevent exploitation, protect vulnerable communities, and hold traffickers accountable.”

The approved motion will direct the Chief Executive Office or CEO, in collaboration with Chief Information Office or CIO, Department of Public Health, and other relevant county departments and agencies, to conduct a feasibility study on the establishment of a collaborative and systemic human trafficking data collection and sharing system by and among county departments, agencies, and community-based organizations.

Details: Read the full motion here.

