Off Broadway Production of Shadows Celebrates 25th Anniversary in San Pedro

Playwright and San Pedro native, Linda Dunton Delmar, presents the 25th anniversary of her off-Broadway play, Shadows. This production returns to San Pedro between Friday, Feb. 7 and Feb. 16, for eight performances.

After a mysterious visitor comes into her life, 12 year old Lisa is introduced to old world traditions of superstitions, mysticism and cooking as she questions her Mexican American roots and her place between the worlds of her parents and her friends.

It is a coming-of-age comedy in which audiences across diverse cultures can relate to the universal experiences of this character and her family.

Shadows is based on the true story from Delmar’s own upbringing in the 1960’s along with the music of the era taking audiences on a journey to a simpler time of life in San Pedro.

Playwright, producer and trailblazer, Linda Dunton Delmar, took a local San Pedro story off-Broadway. Reflecting on that time Delmar says, “The New York audiences welcomed us with open arms. Every night when we left the theater, audience members were waiting and clapping for us. They wanted more. I realized that no one’s life is insignificant. My simple family and the way they thought and lived captured the imagination and attention of audience members on both coasts.”

Linda originally wrote this story in 1997 to share with her children so they could experience the grandparents they never knew – little did she know the production would become a family affair for the play’s anniversary revival. Her son, Derek Delmar, who has a BA in Theater Arts directs this production and is also cast as Linda’s father, the grandfather that he never met. Delmar’s granddaughter, Sirena Delmar-Edmonds, plays the main character based on her grandmother’s life (she is double cast with Adline Musick). “Seeing my 12 year old granddaughter played my 12 year old self is surreal.

Shadows is my legacy representing five generations of my family: my grandma, my mom and dad, me writing it for my children, and now for my grandchildren. We’ve come full circle.”

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m., Saturday, Sunday, Feb. 7 to Feb. 16

Cost: $25 to $35. Eventbrite:

Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1122385117099?aff=oddtdtcreator

Venue: Grand Annex at 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

