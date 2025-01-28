Community ALERT: What We Can Do About ICE Raids, from Indivisible

On Monday, during his inaugural speech, President Trump reiterated his pledge to carry out mass deportations, vowing to expel millions of our neighbors from our country. Hours later, his administration revoked a critical Biden-era policy that protected schools, places of worship, and other “sensitive locations” from immigration enforcement. This week, Trump has signed at least six executive orders targeting immigrants.

Now, immigrants across the country are living in fear and increasing isolation. Families are terrified that, without warning, ICE will descend on the places where they used to find safety and community and tear loved ones away.

This is an incredibly dangerous and uncertain time. Trump’s policies are not merely aimed at targeting those with violent criminal records — they are deliberately crafted to terrorize and dehumanize essential members of our communities, both documented and undocumented.

Now more than ever, we must unite with urgency to protect and defend vulnerable members of our communities. Immigrants, regardless of their status, are human beings who deserve to live with dignity and without fear. Their lives should not be uprooted or destroyed by a cruel and racist agenda that’s primary aim is to grow Trump’s power at any cost.

We need to act now. Here’s what we can do:

Protect our children with the Safe Schools for Every Student toolkit: Trump’s decision to strip “sensitive locations” protections has left schoolchildren vulnerable to ICE enforcement, spreading fear among immigrant families. Our new toolkit empowers local Indivisible groups to demand school boards adopt policies that keep schools safe for every student, regardless of immigration status. Adapted from the National Education Association’s Guidance on Immigration Issues, this toolkit includes actionable steps, legal insights, model policies, and outreach materials to help communities stand strong and ensure every child can learn without fear. Know your rights: Understanding your rights is the first step in protecting yourself and your community. Immigrant advocacy groups like the ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center have created essential “Know Your Rights” resources that outline what to do during encounters with immigration agents, whether at home, at work, or in public. These resources include critical information about your legal protections, how to respond calmly and safely, and what to avoid saying or doing. Equip yourself with this knowledge and share it widely to help build a stronger, more informed community. Volunteer your legal expertise: Attorneys, this one’s for you. Your skills can help protect immigrant families from unjust deportations and ensure they receive the legal support they deserve by volunteering to provide virtual counsel and advice or representing a family or youth in immigration proceedings. The Immigration Advocates Network connects attorneys with opportunities to assist those in need, offering guidance every step of the way. Sign up to volunteer and be a lifeline for vulnerable communities. Support immigrant advocacy groups: Organizations providing legal aid, direct support, and sanctuary to immigrants are on the frontlines of this fight. They need our help now more than ever. Donate to the National Immigration Law Center (or an organization of your choosing) today.

We know that many of these policies are being challenged in court as we write this, but in the meantime, immigrant families are enduring profound fear and uncertainty. Parents are wondering if it’s safe to send their children to school. Workers are afraid of being detained on their way to their jobs. Families are living in constant fear of being separated from one another.

But we also know this: Together, we can send a powerful message. Our communities are stronger when we’re united, our immigrant neighbors are not alone, and we will not stand by as families are torn apart. By equipping ourselves with knowledge, demanding action from our local leaders, and supporting the organizations on the frontlines, we can protect our immigrant neighbors and push back against Trump’s cruel and unjust policies.

