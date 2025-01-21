Rep. Barragán Introduces “Commitment to Environmental Justice Act” to Lock In Protections for Vulnerable Communities

Washington, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) Jan. 21 introduced the “Commitment to Environmental Justice Act,” to lock-in a government-wide commitment to environmental justice by federal agencies. The bill is in response to several of President Donald Trump’s first day Executive Orders that aim to roll-back the federal government’s progress on environmental justice and equity.

By codifying President Biden’s Executive Order 14096, “Revitalizing Our Nation’s Commitment to Environmental Justice for All,” the bill ensures that prioritizing environmental justice remains a core responsibility of federal agencies, regardless of changes in administration.

“Every federal agency must have environmental justice as a guiding principle for their work,” said Rep. Barragán. “This legislation makes sure that the most vulnerable communities are not forgotten, and that our government will continue to protect clean air and clean water for communities of color and disadvantaged communities.”

By codifying Executive Order 14096, the Commitment to Environmental Justice Act will defend overburdened communities from the disproportionate environmental and health impacts they face, and mandate federal agencies to integrate environmental justice into their missions and actions permanently.

Details: A copy of the bill can be found here.

