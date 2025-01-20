Murder Investigation, Coachella Ave. LB

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on Jan. 18, on Coachella Ave.

About 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Coachella Avenue regarding a shots call, later determined to be a hit shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted three male adult victims with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victims to local hospitals, where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive for the shooting and circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

The decedent has been identified as Tyrant Otee Walker, a 55-year-old resident of Compton. The second victim remains in critical but stable condition, and the third victim was treated at a hospital and released.

This incident is being investigated as possibly gang related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-(8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

