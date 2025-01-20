RPV City Council to Host Landslide Dewatering Well Discussion Jan. 21

The Rancho Palos Verdes city council Jan. 21 will consider potentially expanding the city’s network of deep dewatering wells in the Portuguese Bend Landslide area.

Since installation began in September 2024, 11 wells have removed over 112 million gallons of groundwater that has fueled unprecedented land movement.

These productive wells have yielded positive results. Land movement in the vicinity has decelerated significantly, with no new movement recorded in the Seaview and Portuguese Bend Beach Club neighborhoods in the past three months. To date, the council has allocated $14.7 million for the emergency dewatering well program through the end of March 2025. This does not include other landslide remediation costs such as repairs to Palos Verdes Drive South and winterization efforts. The city has funded this major project without financial assistance from the state or federal government.

At this week’s meeting, the council will be asked to consider whether to install more wells, and if so, how many. If additional wells are desired, the council will consider which other capital projects could be postponed to make funding available for any new wells. City staff has identified about $4 million worth of such projects, which will not be ready for construction by the end of the fiscal year.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

To participate in public comment during the meeting, fill out a speaker slip if you are attending in person, or complete a form online at rpvca.gov/participate to participate virtually or leave a pre-recorded voice message. Email your comments on this topic to cc@rpvca.gov.

Time: 7 p.m., Jan. 21

Cost: Free

Details: Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38

Venue: On Zoom and in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes

