Updates on Eaton and Palisades Fires, Jan. 20

Find the latest updates below from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning Issued in LA County

Due to powerful, damaging Santa Ana winds, a particularly dangerous situation Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 12 p.m., until Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. These conditions may lead to extreme fire conditions, downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions. The public is urged to sign up for emergency alerts and have an evacuation plan. To read the media release, click here.

Casualties

The fires have resulted in 27 confirmed deaths, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update their website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

Eaton Fire

Structures Threatened: 8,992

Structures Damaged: 1,064

Structures Destroyed: 9,416 Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.



Palisades Fire

Structures Threatened: 12,280

Structures Damaged: 788

Structures Destroyed: 6,051 Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.



