Updates on Eaton and Palisades Fires, Jan. 20

Find the latest updates below from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.
Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning Issued in LA County
Due to powerful, damaging Santa Ana winds, a particularly dangerous situation Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 12 p.m., until Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. These conditions may lead to extreme fire conditions, downed trees, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions. The public is urged to sign up for emergency alerts and have an evacuation plan. To read the media release, click here.
The fires have resulted in 27 confirmed deaths, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update their website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.
- Structures Threatened: 8,992
- Structures Damaged: 1,064
- Structures Destroyed: 9,416
- Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
- Structures Threatened: 12,280
- Structures Damaged: 788
- Structures Destroyed: 6,051
- Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
