Gov. Newsom Extends Property Tax Deadlines for Los Angeles County Wildfire Victims to April 2026

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom today, as part of continued support for the Los Angeles communities impacted by the recent firestorms, issued an executive order to suspend penalties, costs, and any interest accrued on late property tax payments until April 10, 2026, for properties in areas affected by the firestorm. This has the effect of extending the deadline for residents in those areas.

The Governor’s executive order:

Suspends until April 10, 2026, certain state tax laws that impose penalties, costs, and interest for late payments of property taxes due in calendar year 2025.

Suspends certain additional state tax laws requiring the filing of various property tax statements.

Applies to properties in ZIP codes 90019, 90041, 90049, 90066, 90265, 90272, 90290, 90402, 91001, 91040, 91104, 91106, 91107, 93535, or 93536.

A copy of the executive order can be found here.



In addition to the immediate and automatic relief provided by the Governor’s executive order, property owners may seek disaster relief to have property destroyed or damaged in the fires reassessed, and property taxes adjusted downward, based on its current state, by filing a claim with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office within 12 months from the date the property was damaged or destroyed.

Property owners may also seek further suspension of penalties and interest, for up to four years, by submitting a Penalty Cancellation Request Form with the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...