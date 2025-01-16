$31 Million Awarded to Catalina Express, Harbor Breeze Cruises, and Port of Los Angeles for Zero-Emission Vessel Testing

LOS ANGELES —In partnership with Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises, the Port of Los Angeles Jan. 16 announced it will soon begin emission-reduction technology demonstration projects for specialized harbor craft, thanks to a $31 million grant awarded by the California Air Resources Board or CARB. The project will involve testing and evaluation of two different harbor craft emission-reduction technologies, and a comprehensive evaluation of next-generation, less-polluting harbor craft.

The Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction or LA MER project will involve the design, construction and launch of a passenger ferry with Tier 4 engines and potentially a CARB-verified, U.S. Coast Guard-approved diesel particulate filter. Operated by Catalina Express, this new ferry will use renewable diesel and replace three smaller ferries using Tier 2 and Tier 3 engines, enhancing the efficiency of regional ferry service and also increasing emissions benefits.

Additionally, in partnership with Harbor Breeze Cruises, the LA MER project will entail the design, construction and deployment of two zero-emission capable excursion boats. The vessels are expected to exceed the regulatory definition of a Zero-Emission Advanced Technology or ZEAT vessel and will be able to operate a minimum of 30% of the time in zero-emission mode, with some trips operating as much as 100%, depending on route length and other factors.

The project capstone will be an evaluation on the feasibility and commercial status of both emission-reduction technologies, including identifying infrastructure gaps for zero-emission harbor craft and the potential for marinizing the diesel particulate filter. The evaluation will also look at workforce development needs related to training harbor-craft workers in new engine technologies and advanced battery-electric solutions for tugs, ferries and pilot boats operating in the San Pedro Bay.

Grant partners Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises will each contribute a $15 million match toward their respective demonstration program. The Los Angeles Harbor Commission has approved $650,000 of Port of Los Angeles funds to help fund the project evaluation study. The Port of Long Beach will contribute approximately $340,000 to support the Port of Los Angeles’ technology evaluation in coordination with harbor craft operators, regulators, engine manufacturers, technology developers and the U.S. Coast Guard.

LA MER is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts Cap-and-Trade dollars to work.

