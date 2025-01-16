Resource Roundup For Victims of Wildfires: Support and Recovery Assistance

All around LA, neighborhoods and communities have joined to help the victims of the devastating wildfires. Random Lengths has gathered a few resource announcements for folks to utilize or to share with their own communities. You can look for more resources here as they emerge.

Stay safe out there.

Barger Puts Spotlight on Damage Assessment Maps for Wildfire Survivors

To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.

Residents displaced by the Eaton Fire can visit recovery.lacounty.gov/eaton-fire to see the map. Each structure is labeled according to how severely it was impacted by the fire. Homes marked black suffered no damage, green are 1-9% affected, yellow are 10-25% affected, orange is 26-50% affected, and red is more than 50% destroyed.

More properties will be added on a rolling basis as Cal Fire continues damage inspections.

Learn About New Insurance Protections

If you live in areas affected by wildfires, a new one-year rule prevents insurance companies from canceling or not renewing your policy. There’s also a six-month pause on all cancellations and non-renewals for homes near wildfires, including notices sent up to 90 days before January 7, as long as they take effect after the fires started.

To check if your home is protected, visit the California Department of Insurance website. If you’re in a protected area but your insurance company cancels or refuses to renew your policy, call the Department of Insurance at 800-927-4357 or use their chat or email support for assistance.

City Advises Residents of Scam Alerts for Relief Efforts Supporting Wildfire Victims

The City of Long Beach urges all people to be aware of scams related to the wildfires and relief efforts. In recent days, there has been an outpouring of compassion by people wanting to help those affected by the wildfires and, as in any emergency, scammers use the opportunity to take advantage.

Tips for avoiding scams:

Donate directly. Visit the organization’s official website to make a donation; avoid responding to unsolicited emails, social media posts, or phone calls, where scammers might be impersonating legitimate organizations.

Stick to known organizations, such as those listed below.

Never give out personal information such as name, date of birth, social security number or bank information to unsolicited callers.

Review additional tips for avoiding scams , offered by the Long Beach Police Department at: https://tinyurl.com/Tips-to-Avoid-Scams

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Scam-alert-for-wildfire-relief

