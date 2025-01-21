State of the Port’ Event Available Via Livestream, Jan. 23

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles will be offering a livestream of its sold-out 10th annual ‘State of the Port’ event on Jan. 23, providing all stakeholders the opportunity to get an update on the Port’s 2025 priorities and programs.

The livestream will begin at 12 p.m., Pacific. The video will be available live and for playback on the port’s YouTube channel and website.

Port Executive Director Gene Seroka will outline the port’s priorities for 2025, including sustainability and the environment, investment in the community, workforce development, cargo efficiency and supply chain digitization.

The event is hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association or PMSA in conjunction with the Port of Los Angeles. All proceeds from sold-out event will support two local non-profit organizations: EXP, which focuses on next-generation maritime workforce development, and the International Seafarers Center, which provides and maintains facilities and services for merchant seamen calling at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Guests attending the event in person and those watching via livestream are encouraged to help those affected by the Los Angeles area wildfires with financial support, donations or volunteering. More information is available at lacity.gov/lastrong.

