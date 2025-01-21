Eighteen States Sue to Stop Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

New Jersey Democratic Attorney General Matt Platkin Jan. 21 said he’s leading a group of 18 states, the District of Columbia and the City of San Francisco, in filing a lawsuit blocking President Donald Trump’s order that would end birthright citizenship.

“Today I’m announcing that New Jersey is leading a group of 18 states the District of Columbia and the City of San Francisco in filing a suit to block president Trump’s executive order eliminating Birthright citizenship. For many Americans the executive order renders many children born on American soil without citizenship, creating for the first time a class of American born children whose health and well-being are threatened by the their own government. This is an extreme and unprecedented act and this executive order is an assault on the rule of law. It attacks a right that is core to our nation’s earliest days. Presidents in this country have broad powers but they are not Kings.”

The AP reported that Trump’s roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Jan. 20, is a fulfillment of something he’s talked about during the presidential campaign. But whether it succeeds is far from certain amid what is likely to be a lengthy legal battle over the president’s immigration policies.

Even for a president it will not be easy to get around a constitutional amendment.

According to FindLaw, (a business that provides online legal information in state laws, case law and codes, legal blogs and articles) there are two ways to repeal an amendment.

One way is for the proposed amendment to be passed by the House and the Senate with two-thirds majority votes. Then, the proposed amendment would have to be ratified by three-fourths of the states. The second way to repeal an amendment is to have a Constitutional Convention. It would take two-thirds of state legislatures to call for this convention and the states would draft amendments, which would have to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

