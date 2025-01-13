Gov. Newsom Orders Swift Action to Tackle Debris, Mudslides and Flood Risks

LOS ANGELES — Even as the state prepares for another round of severe fire weather with additional firefighting assets augmenting the historic deployment to Southern California, the state is moving quickly to support recovery efforts for the thousands of Californians impacted, and prepare for future risks posed by burn scars and winter weather.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Jan. 12 issued an executive order to direct fast action on debris removal work and mitigate the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. With much of the winter still ahead, the risk of rainstorms creating new catastrophes in these areas remains high. At the direction of the Governor, the work to prepare for potential mudslides and flooding begins immediately. Text of the order is available here.

Together, these actions add to the Governor’s executive order earlier in the day to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger.

Additionally, the Governor announced California has prepositioned firefighting personnel and assets throughout Southern California in anticipation of another round of severe fire weather expected to start Jan. 13 through Jan. 14. Prepositioned assets – including 60 engines, 8 helicopters, and 13 dozers and water tender trucks – have been directed to Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By calling 800-621-3362

By using the FEMA smart phone application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...