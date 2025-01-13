California Latino Legislative Caucus Statement on Immigration Raids in Households and Workplaces Across the State

SACRAMENTO — On Jan. 9, Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D – Long Beach) issued the following statement on behalf of the California Latino Legislative Caucus or CLLC regarding immigration raids in households and workplaces across the state:

Today, unannounced raids by U.S. Border Patrol officials are sowing chaos and discord in households and workplaces across the state. These actions do more than just target criminals, they ensnare residents merely working to achieve the American Dream and cast fear amongst many more.

The CA Latino Legislative Caucus urges the Border Patrol to announce its planned raids and maintain its established protocol of avoiding raids at sensitive locations like schools, hospitals and places of worship. These venues should remain free from raids otherwise a chilling effect may prevent law-abiding residents from visiting these locations and utilizing their vital services.

Residents should also know their rights when it comes to immigration enforcement actions. For instance, everyone has a constitutional right to remain silent, to refrain from signing any documents and to seek legal counsel. Authorities also need a warrant to enter your home without your express permission.

Numerous community organizations across the state are working to educate residents on their rights through in person workshops and online videos. We encourage residents to consult organizations with a proven track-record of service for the community – particularly as it relates to legal advice.

Reputable organizations include the following:

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – https://www.aclusocal.org/en/know-your-rights

Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF)

https://www.maldef.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/MALDEF-Know-Your-Rights-Flyer-English.pdf

https://www.maldef.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/MALDEF-Know-Your-Rights-Flyer-Spanish-1.pdf

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) – https://www.chirla.org/resources/know-your-rights/

Details: latinocaucus.legislature.ca.gov

