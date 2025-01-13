Port Briefs: Jeffrey Strafford Named Chief Financial Officer and Port Gears Up for 2025 Projects

Jeffrey Strafford Named Chief Financial Officer at the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 13, 2025 – The Port of Los Angeles has appointed Jeffrey Strafford as its new chief financial officer. A highly regarded, respected financial manager and long-time City of Los Angeles employee, Strafford will oversee a wide range of the port’s financial affairs, including the port’s accounting, debt and financial analysis, and financial planning and analysis divisions.

“Jeff brings nearly three decades and an incredible resumé of work to this executive position, one that plays a key role in managing the Port’s financial performance and strategic direction,” said Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Administration Erica M. Calhoun. “His strong work ethic, proven track record of excellence and outstanding leadership qualities make him the perfect choice for our new CFO. It’s a well-deserved promotion.”

Before assuming the interim CFO role last spring, Strafford served as the port’s director of Financial Planning & Analysis, overseeing professional staff across the division’s two sections: Financial Analysis and Budget. His duties included administering the port’s $2.6 billion budget, improving fiscal systems, and overseeing forecasting, resource allocation and revenue optimization, among other financial processes at the nation’s busiest trade gateway.

Prior to that, he was successively promoted to the port’s budget manager, a position responsible for formulating and implementing the port’s annual adopted budget. Before joining the port in 2011, Strafford served as the purchasing manager for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and as a tax compliance officer for the City of Los Angeles Office of Finance.

Strafford earned his bachelor’s degree in business management economics, with a minor in legal studies, from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Port of Los Angeles Gearing up for Redevelopment, Clean-Energy Waterfront Projects in 2025

LOS ANGELES — In 2025, the Port of Los Angeles will continue work on four projects around San Pedro, mostly along the L.A. Waterfront. The four projects will be the anticipated West Harbor development, the redevelopment of the Los Angeles Municipal Warehouse No. 1, the John S. Gibson and Chassis Parking Lot, and the clean-energy work and zero-emission vehicle procurement.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/biz-journal-POLA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...