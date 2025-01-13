Community and County Respond to Fire Emergencies

Community Meeting Regarding Local Fires

SAN PEDRO — Over 130 residents gathered at the Grand Annex on Jan. 6 for a town hall addressing a series of suspicious fires in the White Point Nature Preserve. An arson investigation has been opened by the Los Angeles Fire Department following numerous fires since December, which have destroyed outhouses, burned dry brush, and threatened animal habitats. Also in response, the Los Angeles Police Department has increased patrols by ground and air, while wildlife cameras have been repositioned to monitor suspicious activity. Surveillance along the waterfront is also being reviewed to identify any patterns or culprits. Residents are strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activity or concerns to the appropriate enforcement agencies.

Department of Economic Opportunity Launches Emergency Resources Webpage for Workers, Businesses Impacted by Wildfires

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO has launched an emergency resources webpage for workers and businesses to aid those impacted by the wildfires. Designed as a one-stop hub, the page provides resources, assistance, and up-to-date information to support businesses and workers as they navigate recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The Emergency Resources for Workers and Businesses webpage will include:

Up-to-Date Information on recovery efforts, emergency programs, and available support.

Support for Businesses, including assistance for those experiencing structural losses, closures, or revenue disruptions.

Support for Workers, such as unemployment benefits, job placement services, and loss of wage assistance.

Details on Upcoming Webinars and Events to guide businesses and workers through recovery and preparedness efforts.

A Submission Form allows residents and organizations to share events or resources.

Additionally, DEO’s 18 America’s Job Centers of California or AJCCs and the East LA Entrepreneur Center are open to provide in-person support. The centers offer labor market information, job readiness workshops and 1:1 support, no-cost skills training, supportive services like Unemployment Insurance and healthcare coverage, and connection to hiring employers. There are 40 job centers throughout the county operating Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering direct services such as job placement assistance.

The East LA Entrepreneur Center, located at 4716 E Cesar Chavez Avenue, Building B, Los Angeles, CA, 90022, operates Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The center offers a concierge service for small businesses, referrals to capital and legal assistance, and certification for County and other public sector contracting.

Due to the wildfire emergency, the Veterans AJCC at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has been repurposed as an emergency evacuation shelter. As of =Jan. 12, 2025, all in-person services are temporarily suspended with offsite or virtual services available.

As part of ongoing recovery efforts, LA County and DEO are mobilizing resources, partners, and programs to ensure rapid response and recovery for local businesses, workers, and communities impacted by the wildfires. Additionally, DEO is working closely with State and local agencies to ensure affected businesses and workers can access all available resources.

Details: Visit here to access the emergency resource page.

