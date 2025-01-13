Hundreds of Kaiser Permanente Doctors Win First-Ever Union Contract

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — About 460 resident physicians at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (Kaiser Permanente) in Northern California announced that they reached a tentative deal after months of negotiation. The 467 resident physicians represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents/Service Employees International Union or CIR/SEIU say that management has finally come to the table with an agreement that meets many of their core demands, including strong compensation increases, a mental health and wellness benefit, and more, providing critical support for better patient care by prioritizing the well-being of the doctors who deliver it.

“Our fight is bigger than just one contract—it’s about ensuring every patient gets the best care possible,” said Tejal Pandharpurkar, a PGY-2 Internal Medicine resident in Santa Clara. “Kaiser runs because of its workers—from medical assistants and PAs to residents and support staff. Our working conditions are patients’ care conditions. When we’re able to thrive, we show up to work able to provide the best care possible.”

The tentative agreement includes significant salary increases over the next three years, along with a lump sum payment upon ratification. Resident physicians will also receive enhanced financial support, increased paid time off, and a $40,000 annual patient-project fund. Current practice benefits will also remain intact. A program-specific evaluation committee will be established to address ongoing concerns, ensuring continuous improvements.

The agreement comes after the CIR/SEIU residents, interns and fellows at Kaiser Permanente joined the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions in December 2024. The powerful federation of over 85,000 healthcare workers is fighting for better working and patient care conditions.

The resident physicians’ union, CIR/SEIU, has doubled in size since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as residents and fellows increasingly reject the profit-driven and inhumane medical system in the U.S. and demand urgently needed support for physicians and patient care.

The CIR/SEIU members at Kaiser Permanente will vote to approve their contract in the coming weeks.

The Committee of Interns and Residents or CIR is the largest house staff union in the United States. A local of the Service Employees International Union or SEIU, representing over 34,000 resident physicians and fellows.

