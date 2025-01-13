Carson Host’s Amateur Boxing Dinner Show

Friday Night at the Fights, Carson’s celebrated amateur boxing and dinner show will take place on Jan. 17 at the Carson Event Center.

The boxing event will feature 12 amateur boxing bouts. The dinner show will be held at the Community Center in Carson.

Ticket price includes dinner. Round tables of eight persons per table are still available for $360. This is a pre-sale ticket only event. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for social hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The boxing bouts will begin at 7 p.m.

Time: 5 to 11 p.m., Jan. 17

Cost: $45

Details: Tickets, https://cutt.ly/OnlineReg and more information at Fabela Chavez Boxing Center and Fitness Center 310-830-6439

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

