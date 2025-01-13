Winter Call for Port Sponsorships Open Through Jan. 31

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for the Port of Long Beach’s Community Sponsorship Program, which funds community events and activities that help inform residents about the Port. The events center on the arts, environment, education, social justice and historic preservation.

Community groups may submit sponsorship applications online now through Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. Due to the application review process, applicants are advised to plan well in advance for their events. Events in this sponsorship call must take place at least 60 days after the end of the call; this allows time for the review, consideration and recommendation process prior to the decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Applications are judged on how effectively the proposed events and activities can help the Port inform the community of its critical role as an environmental steward, economic engine and job creator. Events chosen should include promotional, marketing and community outreach opportunities for the port. The sponsored events and programs help spread awareness about the Port’s operations, initiatives and community investment.

For more information on the Port’s Community Sponsorship Program and how to apply, go to www.polb.com/sponsorships.

The Port accepts sponsorship applications three times a year, in January, May and September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...