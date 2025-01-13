Stay Informed: Emergency Alerts and Air Quality Updates

During fires and other emergencies, the City of Angels is connected. Find emergency notification resources below. Additionally, while the fires are in the north of Los Angeles the South Bay is still breathing LA air. Exercise caution and stay safe.

Alert South Bay Emergency Notification

Fourteen South Bay cities have established a mass notification system as part of an integrated regional platform. The AlertSouthBay emergency notification system aims to keep communities informed about disasters and major emergencies. It will be used to notify local communities of a major disaster via SMS, email, phone, landline, as well as other means of communication. As such, it remains critical to maintain accurate and updated information within the member portal. To sign up visit www.alertsouthbay.com

Precautions for Recent Poor Air Quality

South Coast AQMD has three air quality advisories in effect. A smoke advisory has been issued for the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst Fires that are burning in Pacific Palisades, the area of Altadena and Pasadena, and near San Fernando. Air quality has already reached potentially unhealthy levels in parts of Long Beach. All residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. More information on all air quality advisories can be found at: www.aqmd.gov/advisory

