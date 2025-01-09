LAUSD Closes All Schools as Fires Devastate LA Area

The world’s eyes are on Los Angeles as a once in a generation windstorm has devastated many of the city’s most affluent areas and suburbs. Though San Pedro and the Harbor Area are safe from the fires themselves the air quality and strong winds are still a danger to our community. In response to the multiple 10,000 acre plus fires, Los Angeles Unified School District or LAUSD has closed all schools in LA City for today, Jan 9, stating “The confluence of factors – wind, fire, and smoke – have created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities. Select essential personnel will be contacted by their supervisors regarding potential work duties.”

It’s unclear whether or not schools will open back up tomorrow but in the statement by LAUSD, they said that “the District will continue assessing the situation over the next 24 hours while preparing for the possibility of online learning on Friday, Jan. 10. A decision about Friday, Jan. 10 will be announced by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.”

If you and your family are impacted by the school closure there are resources available:

Mental Health Support Services: Los Angeles Unified students and families in need of mental health support are encouraged to call our Student and Family Wellness Resource Line at 213-241-3840. Support is currently available between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employees may access Employee Assistance Service for Education (EASE) by visiting https://www.lausd.org/domain/1438 or calling the 24/7 support line at 800-882-1341.

Other Resources: We encourage members of the Los Angeles Unified family who are in need during this difficult time to visit lausd.org to learn about available City, County, and community-based resources and connect with entities who are prepared to assist.

Further updates will be provided on lausd.org and the District’s social media channels.

