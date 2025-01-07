Supervisors Approve Motion to Raise Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7 approved a motion authored to direct the Department of Public Health or DPH’s office of violence prevention to create an awareness campaign and appropriate tools on domestic violence prevention.

Domestic violence, particularly that between partners, remains a critical issue in Los Angeles County and statewide. According to the 2023 report on the status of women in Los Angeles County, in 2020, Los Angeles County accounted for 22% of all domestic violence calls across the State. The 2023 Los Angeles County health survey indicated that domestic violence impacts women across races, ethnicities, and income levels, and approximately 1 in 4 women report having endured sexual or physical violence from an intimate partner. An estimated 5.7% of males report physical domestic violence in the county, and 10% of men indicated having experienced sexual or physical violence from an intimate partner during their adult lives.

Through the office of violence prevention, the Domestic Violence Council and the office of women’s health, the county’s Department of Public Health has prioritized addressing issues related to domestic or intimate partner violence, and gender-based violence, in addition to a dedicated 24/7 domestic violence hotline to connect individuals in need of support to an operator or agency near them. The county continues to identify opportunities to raise awareness and provide additional supports to individuals experiencing domestic and intimate partner violence, loved ones of those experiencing abuse, and provide services for abusers, to continue to prevent and address instances of violence.

The motion directs DPH’s office of violence prevention to work with the Department of Mental Health and the Los Angeles County Office of Education or LACOE, to create a toolkit on raising domestic violence and expand on existing resources. Further, the motion requests the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department or LASD to report back with a feasibility study on options to better partner and develop a coordinated response to the needs of people experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, their families, and abusers.

Details: Read the motion in full here.

