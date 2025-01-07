Supervisors Approve Motion to Terminate Transportation, Storage Fees for Residents to Transport the Deceased

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7 approved a motion authored to identify ongoing funding to permanently eliminate transportation and storage fees for all county residents.

The loss of a loved one can be one of the most difficult and traumatic moments in peoples’ lives, and unfortunately can also be financially stressful for those laying their loved ones to rest. Previously, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner or DME required a transportation and storage fee of $400 to transport the body of the deceased from the place of death to the DME where bodies undergo an examination. This fee was often one of the many unexpected and costly expenses incurred from the loss of a loved one.

In March 2024, the board approved a motion authored by chair pro tem Solis to instruct the chief medical examiner to identify and provide funding to waive transportation and storage fees for county residents during a 180-day assessment period. This assessment period confirmed the burden of transportation disproportionately impacts low-income communities, which includes people of color. Funding was also successfully identified for the duration of the pilot program to the end of the current fiscal year.

“I am grateful we have the flexibility in our budget to eliminate this fee that had burdened families during some of the most difficult days of their lives. Los Angeles County is here for our residents from their births to their deaths. This is part of that commitment and taking care of our residents with dignity and compassion,” said Supervisor Hahn.

The approved motion will direct the chief executive office, in collaboration with the Department of Medical Examiner, to identify ongoing funding to permanently eliminate transportation and storage fees for all county residents.

Details: Read the full motion here.

