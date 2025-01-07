LA County Approves Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 7 voted to declare Jan. 9, as a Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

Aligning with President Biden’s proclamation of a National Day of Mourning, Los Angeles County will pause to reflect on President Carter’s enduring contributions.

The closure of non-emergency county offices on Jan. 9 will allow employees and residents to honor his memory and legacy while ensuring essential services remain uninterrupted to meet the needs of our communities.

“President Jimmy Carter led our country compassionately and with a kindness that championed human rights and made significant strides in environmental justice and education. His values reflected the very best of humanity,” said Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “We dedicate Thursday, January 9, 2025 as a Day of Mourning in his honor. May we reflect on his long and fulfilling lifetime and tremendous career in public service with admiration and pride, and as a resounding collective commitment to uplift peace and prosperity for our country.”

President Carter’s National Funeral Service will take place on Jan. 9 in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

