POLA Cruise RFP Receives Two Bids

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles confirmed that it has received two proposals in response to the Request For Proposals or RFP issued in June of 2024. The RFP, which closed on Nov. 12, is to build and operate a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal, as well as to redevelop and operate the existing World Cruise Center. The proposed new outer harbor cruise terminal site – a cornerstone project in the recently approved San Pedro Waterfront Connectivity Plan – is located at 3011 Dave Arian Way in San Pedro and includes Berths 46 to 50.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/POLA-cruise-RFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...