Gov. Newsom Targets Ultra-Processed Foods and Food Dyes with New Executive Order

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order Jan 3 to continue investigating the adverse health effects of synthetic food dyes and increase access to affordable, healthy foods. “Ultra-processed foods” are known to pose a health risk to individuals, and these efforts are designed to support affordable, healthy living and reduce the growing impact of chronic illnesses on Californians.

This Executive Order orders specific state entities to:

Provide recommendations to the governor’s office regarding potential action to limit the harms associated with “ultra-processed foods” and food ingredients that pose a health risk to individuals.

Continue investigating the adverse health impacts of synthetic food dyes.

Recommend actions to reduce the purchase of soda, candy, other ultra-processed foods and/or foods with synthetic food dye or other additives and incentivize the purchase of healthy and fresh foods by enrollees in the CalFresh Program.

Investigate the feasibility of requiring Medi-Cal Managed Care plans and California hospitals to use their community investment dollars and community benefit funds to enhance access to fresh, healthy foods, mitigate the impacts of “food deserts,” and otherwise promote public health at the local level.

Identify areas where California may adopt higher standards for healthy school meals than national standards.

Explore developing new standards and partnerships to further protect and expand universal school food programs.

Details: Click here to read the full executive order.

