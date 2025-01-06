Workshop Announced for Nation’s Largest Port Grants Program

Do you live near the Port of Long Beach or its trade corridors? The port wants your input on the Community Grants Program, a more than $65 million, largest-in-the-nation effort to lessen the impacts of port operations on the surrounding area.

A virtual workshop will be hosted Jan. 15, to share staff outreach efforts conducted in 2024 regarding funding priorities for 2025-27, present the findings and gather feedback from attendees.

Attendance is limited to 100. Spanish, Khmer or Tagalog translation is available upon request. A request for translation should be sent at least 72 hours in advance. To make a request, or for more information, contact grants@polb.com or 562-283-7133.

The award-winning Community Grants Program is a more than $65 million effort to support projects that help those who are most vulnerable to port-related environmental impacts. These projects are expanding asthma services, controlling stormwater runoff through the building of permeable parking lots, and creating open space buffers between port operations and communities, among others. The program is the largest voluntary port mitigation initiative in the United States. To date, $50.6 million has been committed.

Learn more about the Community Grants Program at www.polb.com/grants.

Time: 1 to -2:30 p.m., Jan. 15

Cost: Free

Details: Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Community-grants-workshop

Venue: Online

