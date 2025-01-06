No Pain Killers at Cuba’s Main Trauma Hospital. Calixto Garcia Emergency Campaign

Give the Gift of a Pain Free Existence



The Los Angeles Hands-off Cuba Committee, working with executive leadership in Academic Medicine® or ELAM graduates in Los Angeles, local physicians, Not Just Tourists, and Global Health Partners, has launched a special one-month campaign to collect pediatric and general ER medical supplies in Southern California, truck them to New Orleans, and ship them to CUBA by GHP.

The 26-foot truck will contain at least 20 large pallets of enormous financial and humanitarian value.

The truck’s cost and fuel are $5,500 plus the shipping container transport to Cuba (covered by GHP).

The Los Angeles Hands-off Cuba Committee or LAHOC is soliciting drivers to assist in driving from Los Angeles to New Orleans or any part of that route, in mid to late January. Several stops with solidarity activities will be organized along the route as Pastors for Peace used to do.

LAHOC has just heard from GHP that the main trauma hospital in Havana, Calixto Garcia (where LAHOC and other delegations bring suitcases of medical aid), is completely out of any painkillers such as Ibuprofen, Tylenol, and aspirin. A result of the blockade and the State Sponsorship of Terrorism or SSOT. The goal is to acquire 100,000 plus painkillers.

Thus, LAHOC is launching an emergency campaign to solicit funds or donations of said products that can be shipped to Cuba either before this container ships or in the container itself.

But the situation is critical. Contact LAHOC if you are interested in being a driver or participating in this campaign for desperately needed painkillers.

You can donate or purchase and deliver to the LAHOC.

$15 will allow us to purchase 1,000 Ibuprofen, Aspirin or Tylenol tablets.

Time is of the essence.

Details: https://www.zeffy.com/fundraising/be-the-change-donate-now

