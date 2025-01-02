LASD Homicide Investigators Responded to a Death Investigation, 31000 block of Palos Verdes Dr, RanchoPalosVerdes

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery a deceased unknown adult in Rancho Palos Verdes. The incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2024, about 12:56 p.m.

Deputies from Lomita Sheriff’s Station responded to the 31000 block of Palos Verdes Drive South in Rancho Palos Verdes regarding a report of a person down the cliffside at the location. Upon arrival, deputies located an unknown adult several hundred yards down the cliffside at the location. L.A. Co. Fire paramedics responded and pronounced the unknown deceased on scene.

Investigators learned a hiker observed the unknown adult from a cliff above and immediately notified authorities. Investigators believe the origin of the fall down the cliff came from Dina’s Vistapoint. The location is above where the unknown adult was located. The unknown adult appears to have been deceased at the location for an extended period due to severe decomposition.

The incident is not related to recent events of found human remains along the shoreline.

The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there’s no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or anonymously, at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

