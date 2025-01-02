LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Zakiyah Davis, Torrance

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Zakiyah Davis. She is a 40-year-old Black female, she was last seen on the 22000 block of Vermont Avenue in the city of Torrance on Dec. 31, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

Zakiyah is 5’02”, 200lbs with brown eyes, and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Ms. Davis has a mental health disorder

There is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously, 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

