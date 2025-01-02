Dignity Health Brings Holiday Cheer with Acts of Kindness and Generosity

LONG BEACH —This holiday season, Dignity Health, a member of CommonSpirit Health, upheld its tradition of community service and healing by supporting over 15,000 families across California with thousands of presents and food for the holidays. Through the collective efforts of employees, physicians, volunteers, and community partners, Dignity Health provided 7,497 meals and delivered 17,042 holiday gifts to those in need.

“As healthcare workers, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Julie Sprengel, president of Dignity Health’s California Region. “Many families we encounter struggle to afford basic necessities like clothing, shoes, and food, let alone gifts for their children. For some, the gifts provided by Dignity Health are the only ones they will receive, and knowing we can spread humankindness beyond the walls of our hospitals during the holiday season is truly rewarding.”

In November and December, Dignity Health provided Thanksgiving meals to families in its communities and delivered holiday food boxes to multigenerational households and organized toy, coat and clothing drives that reached thousands of families.

St. Mary Medical Center partnered with non-profit organizations throughout Long Beach to

prepare meals for families, distribute toys to youths, and supply nearby shelters with pajamas for

community members. Throughout December, these efforts have reached over 1,500 individuals. “Supporting our local communities is at the heart of everything we do,” said Carolyn Caldwell, hospital president. ‘Our employees don’t just work here – they live here, raise their families here, and embody our mission of spreading humankindness every day, whether they’re caring for patients at the bedside or volunteering in our communities. Their dedication to serving others is truly remarkable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...