LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person, Ilija Orlovic Harbor City

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Ilija Orlovic. He is a 58 year-old male White who was last contacted on Dec. 15 in the city of Harbor City.

Ilija is 5’10” tall, 280lbs, with hazel eyes, and gray hair.

Ilija’s family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

