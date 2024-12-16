Get Involved: Join the Restoration Project This Weekend

Restoration Project

As the holidays approach, join the Restoration Project in its mission to love, serve and give. Any and all hands are welcome.
Link to Restoration Project’s current amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2F73D9XN3DFUR
Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 21
Cost: Free
Details: 310-413-2409
Venue: 507 Broad Ave. and E St., Wilmington

