Get Involved: Join the Restoration Project This Weekend

As the holidays approach, join the Restoration Project in its mission to love, serve and give. Any and all hands are welcome.

Link to Restoration Project’s current amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2F73D9XN3DFUR

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 21

Cost: Free

Details: 310-413-2409

Venue: 507 Broad Ave. and E St., Wilmington

