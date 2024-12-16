As the holidays approach, join the Restoration Project in its mission to love, serve and give. Any and all hands are welcome.
Link to Restoration Project’s current amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2F73D9XN3DFUR
Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 21
Cost: Free
Details: 310-413-2409
Venue: 507 Broad Ave. and E St., Wilmington
Get Involved: Join the Restoration Project This Weekend
