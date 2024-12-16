Latest Developments on Western Avenue Improvements

Caltrans continues to work on the Western Avenue project in San Pedro and councilmember Tim McOsker has received an update from state officials that completion of the work is anticipated in January. The final two sections are expected to be striped back to their original configuration within the next couple of days. In January, bike lanes will be added, but the number of car lanes will not be reduced, and electrical work will be finalized.

McOsker acknowledged the community’s frustration regarding the lack of transparency and timely updates from Caltrans on this project. His office has been the primary source of information, striving to keep residents informed despite limited communication from the responsible entities. It will continue to advocate for more consistent and clear updates as the project progresses.

