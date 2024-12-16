Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Dec. 13 announced his appointment of 11 Superior Court Judges: three in Los Angeles County, listed below.

Jeffery McFarland, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. McFarland has served as a partner at Eisner LLP since 2023. He was a partner at McKool Smith LLP from 2021 to 2023. McFarland was a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP from 2020 to 2021. He was a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from 2000 to 2020. He served as a principal at Troop Steuber Pasich Reddick & Tobey LLP from 1998 to 2000. He served as an associate at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP from 1995 to 1998. McFarland was an associate at Brobeck Phleger & Harrison LLP from 1991 to 1995. McFarland earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of Utah. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donna Groman. McFarland is a Democrat.

Safaan K. Ahmed, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Ahmed has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. He served as a deputy city prosecutor at the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office from 2009 to 2012. Ahmed was a law clerk at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2008. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Natalie P. Stone to the Court of Appeal. Ahmed is a Democrat.

Michael Cavalluzzi, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Cavalluzzi has served as solo practitioner attorney at Cavalluzzi Law since 2001. He served as an attorney at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 2001. Cavalluzzi served as an attorney at Barry Bartholomew & Associates from 1993 to 1997. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff. Cavalluzzi is a Democrat.

