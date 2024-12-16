Landslide Recovery Updates and Discussion On PVDS Bicycle and Motorcycle Prohibition

Reminder: Tomorrow night, Dec. 17, RPV city council will receive an update on the city’s efforts to slow movement in the Portuguese Bend landslide area, ongoing preparation for the rainy months, and the city’s voluntary property buyout program.

The council will also consider extending by 90 days the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately two-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South from Wayfarers Chapel to Schooner Drive. This temporary prohibition was put in place in June 2024 to prevent injuries due to the poor condition of the roadway. Although ground movement in the area has decreased since then, the land is still moving up to four inches per week in certain areas along the roadway and pavement conditions remain poor. If the temporary prohibition is extended, the council will revisit it in three months.

Whether or not the council extends the prohibition, bicyclists and motorcyclists should consider voluntarily avoiding this stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South out of an abundance of caution.

Finally, the council will consider extending the local emergency declarations in the landslide area that were put in place to bolster the city’s response to the land movement and utility shutoffs. Both declarations must be extended every 60 days to remain in effect.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38.

To participate in public comment during the meeting, fill out a speaker slip if you are attending in person, or complete a form online at rpvca.gov/participate to participate virtually or leave a pre-recorded voice message. Email your comments on this topic to cc@rpvca.gov.

Details: For questions, email landmovement@rpvca.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...