Rep. Barragán Introduces Resolution Recognizing Dec. 14, 2024 as Interscholastic Athletic Administrator’s Day

WASHINGTON — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44), along with Congressman Marc Veasy (TX-33) and Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) Dec. 12 introduced a resolution to recognize December 14th as Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Day. Middle and high school athletic administrators play key roles in developing and maintaining high-quality education-based athletic programs for our nation’s youth that promote physical activity, encourage healthy social connections and interactions, contribute to positive mental health, and foster academic success among student-athletes.

“I am proud to reintroduce my resolution acknowledging the essential contributions of interscholastic athletic administrators,” said Rep. Barragán. “These administrators are champions of student success, fostering health, discipline, and academic achievement through school sports programs. They lay the groundwork for young athletes who may one day shine representing Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Research shows that student-athletes who participate in their school’s athletics program have higher attendance rates than the general school population, attain higher GPAs than non-student athletes, have lower suspension and expulsion rates than non-student athletes, and have higher graduation and college attendance rates than the general high school student body. Additionally, participation in school athletics programs is a stress outlet for many students and improves their self-confidence, self-discipline, and decision-making skills. Athletic administrators and athletics programs support over 8,000,000 US high school student-athletes alone.

The resolution is cosponsored by: Llyod Doggett (TX-35), Ándre Carson (IN-07), Hank Johnson (GA-04), and Don Davis (NC-01)

Details: Find the resolution here: https://tinyurl.com/Interscholastic-Athletic

