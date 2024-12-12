Announcements Round Up: Get Involved: Explore Grants, Review POLA DEIR, Volunteer for LB Homeless Count, Support Winter Shelters, and Join CAB

Economic Opportunity Holiday Grants for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Economic opportunity holiday grants are now available to assist businesses and nonprofits that are still struggling to recover from the financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is designed to support qualified small businesses, microentrepreneurs, food industry businesses, and non-profits in Los Angeles County impacted by COVID-19 with grants of $3,000 or $5,000.

Applications will be accepted now through 5 p.m., Dec. 31. Complete the form and email it to EOHG@pacela.org OR drop it at 1055 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 900B, Attn: Economic Opportunity Holiday Grant Team.

Details: Apply at: https://opportunity.lacounty.gov/small-business-grants/

Port Releases DEIR For Proposed Truck and Chassis Parking Lot

The Port of Los Angeles has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report or Draft EIR for a proposed John S. Gibson truck and chassis parking lot located near the San Pedro Bay Port Complex. The proposed site location is not on port-owned property.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/POLA-Gibson-DEIR

Long Beach Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Homeless Point in Time Count

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking 350 community volunteers to help conduct the 2025 point in time count, its street count of people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, which will happen on Jan. 23, 2025.

Details; Volunteer registration is now available at https://tinyurl.com/Homeless-Count-Registration and will remain open until all slots are filled.

LAHSA Winter Shelter Program Now Open Countywide

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or LAHSA winter shelter program is now open until March 31, 2025. Visit https://tinyurl.com/LAHSA-shelter-open to access and obtain a list of countywide shelters. For more information, call 1-800-548-6047, or email wintershelter@lahsa.org.

Join the Community Action Board

Become an advocate for your community’s needs by participating in the monthly Community Action Board or CAB meetings. Your input helps enhance the delivery of community services block grant (CSBG) programs and services within your community.

Details: Grant.https://tinyurl.com/Join-community-action

