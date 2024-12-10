Murder Investigation – 2nd Street and the San Gabriel River LB

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a female adult that occurred on Dec. 8, in the area of 2nd St., and the San Gabriel River.

About 4:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd Street and the San Gabriel River regarding an assist fire call for a brush fire. Upon arrival, Long Beach Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire and discovered the body of a deceased adult female. Due to the nature of the incident, Homicide detectives responded to further the investigation.

At this time, the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Detectives are working to determine the identity of any suspect(s) involved.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

