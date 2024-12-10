San Pedro Briefs: Rancho LPG Policy and Croatia House To Open for 2028 Olympics

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

McOsker Policy Update

This week, in the Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee, LA City Council continued its efforts to usher in the shut down of the Rancho LPG storage facility in San Pedro, a site councilmember Tim McOsker posited poses unacceptable risks to the community.

“Despite Fire Department testimony that the facility complies with safety regulations, I remain deeply concerned about its age, proximity to homes and schools, and potential for catastrophic incidents,” said McOsker in his newsletter. “Built in 1973, the facility is simply incompatible with the surrounding residential and recreational uses.

McOsker’s goal is to explore every lawful avenue to close this facility and repurpose the land for safer, more compatible uses. The councilmember has introduced motions calling for a detailed cost and timeline study for winding down the Rancho LPG use.

Croatia House Set to Open in San Pedro for 2028 Olympics

A cultural hub known as the Croatia House will be coming to San Pedro during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker announced Wednesday. While visiting Zagreb, Croatia, McOsker and Zlatko Matesa, president of the National Olympic Committee of Croatia, signed an agreement for the Croatia House, representing a formal commitment between the two parties to celebrate Croatian culture and community spirit in the L.A. port community.

