CALTRANS To Host Second Traffic Management Plan Meeting For VTB Deck Replacement Project

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

The California Department of Transportation or Caltrans has announced a second in-person traffic management plan task force meeting for the Vincent Thomas Bridge or VTB deck replacement project. The purpose of forming the task force is to gather input from the public, stakeholders, and motorists on forming plans for detour routes once the bridge is fully closed for construction.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro, CA 90731.

Visit the Vincent Thomas Bridge virtual meeting room for more information.

https://virtualeventroom.com/caltrans/vtb/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...