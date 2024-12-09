Governors Briefs: State Invests $100 Million For Walking, Biking Routes and Sen. Schiff Appointed to Complete Remaining Senate Term

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

California Invests More Than $100 Million to Build Safe Walking, Biking Routes in Disadvantaged Communities

SACRAMENTO – More walking and biking routes are coming to California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Dec. 8 the California Transportation Commission awarded $101.2 million to projects across California that increase walking and biking. A total $2.7 billion in funding has been awarded for walking and biking projects during the Newsom Administration.

The most recent 13 projects awarded contribute to healthier communities, connect neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life for Californians by building comfortable bikeways, improved sidewalks, multi-use paths, safer street crossings, and streetscaping elements. All of the awarded projects are located in or provide a direct benefit to disadvantaged communities, and over half of the projects are parts of designated “Safe Routes to Schools.”

The projects are part of the Governor’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.

An additional $67 million will be awarded to projects by the state’s ten largest Metropolitan Planning Organizations in their own regional competitions next year.

Details: Find a complete list of projects on the Commission’s Active Transportation Program website.

Gov. Newsom Appoints Adam Schiff to the U.S. Senate to Complete Remaining Term Ahead of Full Elected Service

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Dec. 8 announced the appointment of Senator-elect Adam Schiff to complete the remaining U.S. Senate term of Sen. Laphonza Butler following her resignation.

Sen. Butler announced her resignation effective Dec. 8, to ensure Californians have their duly elected representative seated as soon as possible. Senator-elect Schiff, who won election to a full term beginning in January, is expected to be sworn in on Dec. 9.

In October 2023, Governor Newsom appointed Butler — the former President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the U.S. Senate term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler, a longtime senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, labor leader, and advocate for women and working people, was the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the U.S. Senate. She was also the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress in American history and the third Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

During her Senate tenure, Senator Butler championed policies to strengthen worker protections, raise wages, expand affordable housing, and create economic opportunities for all Californians.

