L.A. County Honors Jackie Goldberg for Decades of Public Service

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger Dec. 10 recognized Jackie Goldberg for her extraordinary contributions to public service during the board’s meeting. A trailblazer in education, advocacy and local government, Goldberg retired this month after four decades of social justice advocacy. Her career has left an indelible mark on Los Angeles County and beyond.

Supervisor Barger presented a scroll of commendation to Goldberg, highlighting her dedication to public education, social justice and community empowerment.

“Jackie Goldberg has been a true champion for fairness and civil rights throughout her remarkable career,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jackie for most of my career. I greatly valued her opinion when she worked for Supervisor Gloria Molina and consulted with her often. Because I respect her insights so much, she was one of the first people I sat down with when I decided to run for office. Jackie’s leadership and advocacy have inspired countless individuals and changed the lives of so many in Los Angeles County. It is an honor to celebrate her legacy today.”

Jackie Goldberg’s career spans decades of impactful service. She began as a classroom teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District or LAUSD and later served on the LAUSD Board of Education, where she championed initiatives to improve educational outcomes for all students. Her tenure as a member of the Los Angeles City Council was marked by her focus on affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and workers’ rights.

Goldberg further extended her public service as a California State Assemblymember, where she authored critical legislation addressing education reform, LGBTQ+ rights, and economic justice. Returning to the LAUSD Board in recent years, she continued to advocate for equity and excellence in public education.

Delivering her remarks on the dais while standing next to Supervisor Barger, Goldberg expressed her gratitude. “I appreciate you inviting me here to honor me,” said Goldberg. “We’ve known each other a long time and I’ve always been grateful for our friendship and collaboration. Throughout my work, I always looked forward to talking through different challenges and topics with you, because you listened and engaged. Thank you again, so much, for this honor.”

