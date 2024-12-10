Hahn Celebrates Legacy of Longtime Executive Director of LA Harbor Boys & Girls Clubs

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Dec. 10 honored Mike Lansing, the longtime executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor who has retired after 30 years at the helm. Under his leadership, the organization grew from a single club in San Pedro to 25 club houses and school sites across San Pedro, Wilmington, and Harbor City, serving 2,800 kids every day.

“There are many of us in San Pedro who can’t believe that this day has come,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “We have always seen Mike as the leader, the face, and the champion of our Boys and Girls Clubs. He has not only transformed the lives of generations of kids in our community, but Mike has also inspired others to follow in his footsteps. I am grateful for his decades of hard work, and I wish him well in his much-deserved retirement.”

Mike Lansing is a second-generation San Pedro resident who grew up playing sports at what was then known as the San Pedro Boys Club. When Mike stepped into the role of executive director in 1995, he brought a clear vision: serve teens, expand the reach of the club, and prioritize comprehensive programming.

“One of the reasons we have been able to do more is the tremendous support that Supervisor Hahn has provided year in and year out,” said Lansing during today’s ceremony. “We all, in the communities, need grassroots, need to provide those services. I ask all the supervisors to continue their great support of all of our citizens because they deserve it.”

In addition to overseeing the organization’s expansion over the past three decades, Mike spearheaded the college bound program, a program that provides personalized guidance that helps students navigate the complex path to higher education. Each of the 550 teens enrolled annually receive support in building a belief that college is attainable, crafting a roadmap to achieve their dreams, and developing the skills to succeed. Of the students enrolled, 99% graduate high school and 97% enroll in college.

Mike also recognized that college is not right for every student and launched the career bound program, providing workforce skills and paid internships for those who want a promising career in construction, welding, plumbing, and other well paid, union strong jobs. Career bound partners with Harbor Freight Tools for Schools to give students hands-on training and certification and then works with local unions like the ILWU and IBEW, to place students into jobs that will support themselves and their families.

Mike Lansing handed the reins to his successor Peter Settlemayor in August and plans to stay on with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor through the end of the year.

