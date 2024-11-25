St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach Earns Grade A for Safety and Five-Star Specialty Care Ranking

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC Nov. 15 attained distinctions for patient safety and clinical excellence. SMMC has earned an A grade for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group, the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in healthcare, and was rated five stars for cardiac and critical care services from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital.

These achievements place SMMC in the top hospitals nationwide for care delivery, underscoring its commitment to exceptional patient outcomes.

“Our hospital remains committed to patient safety and clinical excellence,” said Dr. Jim Keany, MD, MBA, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer. “These quality distinctions are a testament to the collaboration of our physicians, nurses, and caregivers.”

SMMC’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The Leapfrog hospital safety grade is a letter rating of how safe hospitals are for patients. This informs prospective patients how likely they are to experience harm in the hospital. Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine top performers in specialty care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...