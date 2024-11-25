Gilbert D. ‘Gil’ Smith, Former Carson Mayor and City Founder, Dies

The City of Carson announces the passing of Gilbert D. “Gil” Smith, former and one of the first Mayors of Carson, and a founder. Gil Smith leaves behind a rich legacy of dedication, leadership, and community spirit.

As an inaugural Mayor of Carson, Gil Smith played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s foundation and guiding its early development. Gil was one of the first presidents of the citizen’s committee for the incorporation of the City of Carson. He served as founding member of the city council for 13 years, mayor during 1970-71 and interim city manager in 1998. He was the first African American mayor of Carson. He also was one of the founders of California University Dominguez Hills or CSUDH. Under his leadership, Carson flourished, becoming a vibrant and thriving city. His vision and continuous commitment to public service has left an indelible mark on the Carson community.

Gil’s contributions extended beyond his mayoral duties, as he was actively involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations throughout the community. He was a walking history book, often called upon during the city’s anniversary celebrations to assist with gathering facts about the city’s history. His infectious smile and his relentless passion for improving the lives of Carson residents was evident in every project he undertook.

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said, “On behalf of myself, the City Council and the residents of the City of Carson we extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who were impacted by our founder Gil. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void but his legacy will continue to live on through all the efforts and countless contributions he made to the City of Carson.”

The family kindly requests that those considering a gesture of sympathy opt to support the Sickle Cell Foundation with a donation, rather than sending flowers.

