ARTS Announcement; Open House Slow Happening

Witness and join the MannlicherCarcano Radio Hour or MCRH at Cornelius Projects live with Really Happening, Cromagnon P.I., the Missing Hyperlink and online participants including Porter Hall (Ottawa) Rock Hill and Camus Sumac (separate but both in Montreal) and Ludwig Von Beernthoveningen (Leipzig? Groningen?). Visitors to Cornelius Projects are encouraged to participate in any manner they see fit – fancy dress and modern dance are also appropriate. More on MCRH HERE. Artist and curator led walk-throughs throughout the day! Free lemonade.

And Adrian de la Peña: Before The Veil, Beyond The Veil: The Veil.

Curated By Antonio Beecroft Ends Aug. 28.

Advertisement

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 27

Cost: Free

Details: 310-266-9216; corneliusprojects.com

Venue: Cornelius Projects, 1417 S. Pacific Ave., Gabrielino-Tongva Territory, San Pedro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

