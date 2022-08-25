Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 24 announced the following appointments:

Nichol Whiteman, 46, of Inglewood, has been reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, where she has served since 2021. Whiteman has been chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation since 2019, where she was executive director from 2013 to 2019. She was executive director of the Southern California College Summit in 2013. Whiteman was vice president of Development and Communications at LA’s Promise from 2011 to 2013. She was vice president of the Western Region Office for the Jackie Robinson Foundation from 2006 to 2011. Whiteman was director of group sales and sponsorship for Black Enterprise Magazine from 2000 to 2006, manager of sales promotions and merchandising for Essence Magazine from 1999 to 2000 and a marketing analyst for JP Morgan Chase from 1989 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Whiteman is a Democrat.

Lisa Hayes, 60, of Bellflower, has been reappointed to the State Rehabilitation Council, where she has served since 2022. Hayes has been executive director at Rolling Start Inc. since 2018. She held several positions at Molina Healthcare between 2007 and 2017, including associate vice president, MLTSS, director of disability and Senior Access Services, manager of Senior Disability Programs and manager of Provider Contract Review. Hayes was a project and contract manager at United Health Care/ PacifiCare from 2000 to 2007. Hayes is chair of the California State Independent Living Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hayes is a Democrat.

