Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom Aug. 19, announced the following appointments:

Lawrence Nwajei, 61, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2021. Nwajei was a deputy commissioner and administrative law judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2020 to 2021. He was a staff attorney at Baron & Budd from 2018 to 2021 and served as judge pro tem in the Los Angeles Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Nwajei was a sole practitioner from 1996 to 2018. He was executive director at Rexford Medical Corporation from 1990 to 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Nwajei is a Democrat.

Jack Weiss, 57, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Weiss has been founder of Pacific Intelligence & Cyber since 2019. He was a co-founder of BlueLine Grid from 2013 to 2018 and was a managing director at Kroll and Altegrity from 2010 to 2013. He served as District 5 City Councilmember on the Los Angeles City Council from 2001 to 2009, where he chaired the Public Safety Committee. Weiss served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 1994 to 2000. He was a litigation associate at Irell and Manella LLP from 1993 to 1994. Weiss was a law clerk at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1992 to 1993. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Weiss is a Democrat.

