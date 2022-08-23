Transparency II Includes National Watercolor Society Artists

The Long Beach Creative Group presents Transparency II, an exhibition of watercolor paintings. Watercolor can be characterized by washes of transparent, luminous color. These selected works showcase expert use of this versatile medium.

The exhibit, which opened to huge crowds August 7, features work by artists from San Pedro and Long Beach, some of whom are members of the National Watercolor Society. Transparency II is on display through Sept. 3, inside The Roderick Eli Briggs Memorial Gallery.

Artists on exhibit include: Lawrence Yun, David Teter, Anne Kupillas, Bill Wassenberg, Carolyn Sabol, Jan Godachy, Bob Murrin, Terry Fontenrose, Sandy Winkler, Louisa McHugh, and Alexandra Sullivan.

Lawrence Yun has transformed the genre of flower painting, stepping away from tradition and, instead, creating a modern interpretation that explores the relationship between culture and nature, between man-made creation and natural phenomena. “The paintings were meant to be aesthetically pleasing,” Yun said, “yet the deliberate awkwardness of the structured subject matter was manipulated within the composition to convey subtle messages that trigger the audience to question the imagery.” Yun serves on the faculty of CSU Fullerton, and his work has been exhibited in many prestigious galleries and museums.

Long Beach artist Bob Murrin has a passion for Plein Air drawing, painting, and urban sketching. “The joy of painting in the moment, and capturing the feel and emotion of everyday scenes, inspires my art,” he said. His background as an architect, and a lifelong love of drawing, drives him to sketch almost daily. Murrin explained that painting on-site and outdoors, “gives me immediate gratification.”

David J. Teter paints primarily in oils and watercolors, and is drawn to landscapes that juxtapose natural and man-made elements. He is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society, and is frequently involved in hanging gallery shows in their San Pedro gallery. Teter has received numerous awards, has been featured in invitational and juried exhibitions.

LBCG Board President Marka Burns said, “I love how many different techniques are included in this exhibition. Bold sharp lines, photo-realism, and complete abstraction are all on display.”

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Cost: Free

Details: http://longbeachcreativegroup.com/

Venue: The Roderick Eli Briggs Memorial Gallery, 2221 Broadway, Long Beach

